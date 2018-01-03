Spokane Valley Police report a possible child luring attempt

SPOKANE, Wash.—A suspicious man allegedly attempted to lure a child into leaving the Walmart on Sprague with him Monday.

Spokane Valley Police officials said they responded to a call to the Walmart for a report that a suspicious man told a 10-year-old child she needed to leave with him.

Reports said the child immediately ran to a family adult in another aisle.

Deputies said they searched the Walmart and surrounding areas but were not able to find the suspect.

Spokane Valley Police officials said the child was not harmed or injured and, with the information she and other witnesses provided, Deputies believe they have possibly identified the male.



© 2018 KREM-TV