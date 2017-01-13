Spokane Valley neighbors frustrated over mailman who won't deliver

Mailman refuses to deliver mail despite clear path. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- If you want to get your mail delivered, you need to make sure your postal carrier can get to the mailbox.

But neighbors near 37th in Spokane Valley say their mailman is refusing to deliver their mail, even though they've shoveled the sidewalks and cleared a path.

Marc Hamilton has lived on 37th for more than 25 years. He said, despite winter weather, he has always gotten his mail delivered, until now.

"We’ve provided access to the mailbox, like we always have, but like today, he delivered next door, but he didn't deliver to these," Hamilton explained.

Hamilton showed KREM 2 how homeowners made clear access paths to their mailboxes, and also shoveled the sidewalks only to be told it is not enough.

"I talked to his supervisor, and the Postal Service has a rule, I guess, that you have to clear 30 feet of snow. But I don't think it's being enforced. I don't know where else it's being enforced, except in our neighborhood," said Hamilton.

He believes the Post Office should be doing more to hold up their end of the bargain.

KREM 2 reached out to the United States Postal Service Friday afternoon. They said delivery personnel need three things: They have to be able to approach, deliver the mail and leave without danger. Specifically, walkways need to be cleared to allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips and falls. KREM 2 told their communications rep, it appears that is the case. We will let you know what they decide.

