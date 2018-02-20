Spokane Valley native shot and killed by boyfriend in Florida

Amber Wohlers-Christensen (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Police said a Spokane Valley native was shot and killed by her boyfriend outside her Florida apartment complex over the weekend.

Friends of Amber Wohlers-Christensen said she was a well-known Zumba instructor in Spokane Valley. She had moved to Florida a couple of years ago.

According to Casselberry Police, Wohlers-Christensen and her boyfriend, John Murray, 29, were arguing about their relationship. Police reports said she ran outside and asked a neighbor for their phone to call 911. Police said Murray came outside and shot her three times. He was arrested shortly after without incident.

Murray later told police he suspected Wohlers-Christensen of talking to her ex-boyfriend on the WhatsApp text messaging app. Murray said he got upset and starting punching things when he discovered she was talking to several other men on the app. Murray is booked in the Seminole County Jail without bond and charged with first degree murder.

Back in Spokane, friends of Wohlers-Christensen mourn the loss of an inspiring woman.

“You would come into her class and he always greeted everyone with a warm smile," Lana Grytdal said.

Grytdal, a group fitness instructor at MUV Fitness, met Wohlers-Christensen back when it was Oz Fitness in Spokane Valley.

"She lost over 100 pounds, doing classes and eating well. She transitioned from being a member to a group fitness instructor," she said.

Grytdal encouraged her to become a Zumba instructor because of her natural energy and inspiration story. Lana said Wohlers-Christensen’s classes were always full and had a waiting list.

"They absolutely loved her because they could really see as a member somebody struggling with weight that it is possible because she went through it," she explained.

After learning of her friend’s death, friends like Alex Maldonado took to Facebook heartbroken. Maldonado said he met Wohlers-Christensen six years ago at a Zumbathon. The two became immediate friends and eventually worked together at the studio she opened in the Valley called Impluse Fitness. He is now working to set up a Zumbathon to benefit her children.

© 2018 KREM-TV