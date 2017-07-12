Spokane Valley man records neighbor's rant against him

photo by Nawar Algraiti

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash --- A Spokane Valley man recorded a rant by a neighbor who told him he “doesn’t belong in America” and “I think you might be terrorists.”

Nawar Al Graiti, his brother and a friend were at Al Graiti’s apartment on Tuesday and were getting ready to leave when 68-year-old, Shalisha Isreal, started verbally berating them.

She was reportedly upset because they were taking up parking spaces.

“She started say for me , oh you don’t belong here, you are not American. Go where you belong. She started like saying we are terrorist, we don’t belong here,” said Al Graiti.

He said this is not the first time he has heard this kind of rhetoric from Isreal. He said he has been getting these racially charged remarks since he moved in, in February.

“First time I avoid her, the second time, third time, fourth time, fifth time. Then I say OK and I told her I am calling the cops next time you talk to me,” said Al Graiti.

Al Graiti said he called police when Isreal began banging on the door and kicking the cars, and he hoped they would just get her to stop. The police arrested Isreal for malicious harassment when they arrived on the scene. Al Graiti does not feel very comfortable though.

“I got this kind of situation that really makes me feel bad. Why is she doing that,” said Al Graiti.

He moved to the United States from Iraq three years ago. Him and his family were allowed to move into the country because his older brother is a translator for the U.S. Army. He said he is just trying to live the American dream.

“I’m a pre-nursing student, then I have my work as a caregiver across the street and I have my life almost stable and I have nothing wrong with it and I want to keep my life this way with nothing wrong with it,” said Al Graiti.

He hoped the trouble for him is behind him and that people would learn from his story.

“You don’t need to make a judgement about people because of their skin color or their actions. All the people should live in peace without a problem,” said Al Graiti.

