Spokane Valley Mall offers parking app

Spokane Valley Mall parking app (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- There is an app for everything these days but how would you like one to help you find open parking while you are doing some last minute Christmas shopping?

It happens to the best of us. Times slips away and we need to run out and get some last minute shopping done for the holiday season and when you get to the parking lot it’s jam packed.

Now the Spokane Valley Mall is offering some help. The mall is owned by a large corporation that puts out an app call GGP Malls. Once you download it, you will find a parking feature and a heat map telling you where the best places are to park.

“One of the things that customers tell us is how important parking is to them they want pain free parking. This app gives you easy access to know what parking lots have plenty of parking,” said Spokane Valley Mall General Manager Daryl Rheingans.

The app is color coded. If the lot is red, it's full. If it's yellow, it's filling up and green means there’s plenty of parking. Rheingans said during this time of year the parking app helps customers parked faster.

Another hindrance to the parking situation time of year are the mounds of snow taking up several spaces all over the lots around the mall.

(© 2016 KREM)