Spokane Valley homeowner shoots man with a sledgehammer on his property

Staff , KREM 1:19 PM. PST December 27, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.—A homeowner shot a man who he said was kicking and screaming at his front door early Tuesday morning.

Ralph Wending told deputies a man had grabbed a sledgehammer from a truck and came at him with the hammer. 

Court documents said Wending warned the suspect he had a gun and fired a warning shot. He said the suspect continued to come at him in a violent manner so he shot him in the leg.

Court documents identified the suspect as Logan Nelson. 
 

