Spokane Valley firefighters rescue dog stuck in traffic

Firefighters rescue Kimber from traffic (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley fire crews were able to rescue a dog who got caught in traffic.

Crews on Engine 7 rescued Kimber from the intersection of 16th and Evergreen where she was caught in traffic and in danger of being hit.

Firefighter Jacob Parsloe coaxed Kimber into his arms and into the firetruck. Officials said she was reunited with her family about five blocks away thanks to her dog collar.

