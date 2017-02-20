Spokane Valley family escapes fire thanks to working smoke alarms

Scene of an early morning house fire in Spokane Valley. (Photo: Spokane Valley Fire Department, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane Valley family is safe after escaping an early morning house fire near East Trent Avenue and East Wellesley Avenue.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire around 3:30 a.m. Monday. The first unit on scene observed smoke coming from the small, single-story home and upgraded the incident to a working fire, bringing more resources to the scene.

Firefighters entered the home and found a kitchen ceiling fan lying on the floor. Crews quickly extinguished the small, slow burning fire in the attic above the kitchen preventing further fire damage.

A mother and her two children, ages 13 and 11, were sleeping at the time of the fire. They were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms and safely evacuated with their dog.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to remind residents about the importance of working smoke alarms. Test smoke alarms monthly and change batteries at least twice a year. Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

