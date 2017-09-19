Spokane Valley deputies searching for work crew inmate who ran away from work detail

Photo from Spokane County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a Geiger inmate worker who walked away from his work detail Tuesday afternoon in the 9500 block of E. 8th Avenue.

According to the press release, Duncan P. Mead, 22, was in custody for violating a No Contact Order when he ran away from his cleaning detail.

Mead was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, orange shirt, maroon over shirt and blue pants. The release describes him as 5 foot 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, short brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding Mead’s location is asked to call 911 or crime check at 509-456-2233.

Geiger inmate workers have been deemed medium/low risk offenders

