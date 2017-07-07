Spokane Valley deputies featured on A&E police show

SPOKANE, Wash. – An A&E show will be filming with Spokane Valley deputies Friday and Saturday night.

The filming is for the show Live PD. The show follows multiple police departments in different parts of the country as they respond to calls and it all happens live.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the show airs on A&E on Dish Network live from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. or on Comcast from 9:00 p.m. to midnight.

