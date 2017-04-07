Spokane Valley car vs. fire truck collision sends 1 to hospital

One was transported to the hospital after a sedan and fire truck collided early Friday morning. (Photo: Spokane Valley Fire Department, Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after their vehicle collided with a fire engine near East Mission Avenue and North University Road in Spokane Valley.

Fire Engine 1 from the Spokane Valley Fire Department was returning from a medical call to the fire station and turned off Mission Avenue to head south on University Road. Shortly after the engine turned, a silver sedan heading northbound collided with the engine.

The reason for the collision is unclear and is under investigation.

Additional crews from the Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the scene and performed a prolonged extrication. The victim was then transported to an area hospital.

The four firefighters in the engine have been placed on administrative leave, which is a standard protocol for these types of incidents. None of the firefighters suffered injuries.

University Road is blocked south of Mission Avenue for two blocks. The road will be blocked for several hours. Mission Avenue remains open.

