Spokane Valley bridal shop steps up to help scammed brides

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- After the owner of one Post Falls bridal shop – Cameo Bridal – was arrested on fraud and forgery charges, more than a dozen brides were left in the lurch.

Luckily, a Spokane Valley bridal store is coming to their rescue. The staff at Celestial Selections is working with the dress designers to make sure the brides’ big days were not ruined.

Tuesday, Celestial started to get dozens of calls from the stressed out brides who had previously shopped at Cameo.

“It has been non-stop since then,” explained Teresa Akers, the store owner. “Its heart wrenching. It is their dream day, not what they expected to happen.”

The owner of Cameo Bridal, Misty Ceriello, 37, faces at least three felony charges: grand theft, forgery and fraud. She was arrested Tuesday, and Post Falls PD confirmed they are investigating other, unrelated complaints against her.

Multiple Post Falls residents told KREM 2 they had shopped at Cameo and never gotten their dresses that they paid for.

“We started contacting the designers to see how we could help,” explained Akers. What she said she found was that Cameo had ordered gowns from those designers, but never paid for them.

She is now working to get the designers to transfer all their orders from Cameo to Celestial. Akers said she is making sure the designers get paid and the dresses arrive on time.

“Our goal is to bring them in here, wrap our arms around them, give them comfort and know that we’ll take care of them,” Akers said.

KREM 2 reached out to Cameo Bridal and Ceriello on Thursday, seeking comment, but had not yet heard back.

