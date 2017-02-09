Spokane Valley 10th grader serves as page for senator

Annalise Hemingway with Sen. Mike Padden (Photo: KREM)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A 10th grade homeschooled student from Spokane Valley spent a week at the Capitol working as a page for the Washington State Senate.

Annalise Hemingway was one of nine students who served as Senate pages for the fourth week of the 2017 legislative session. She was sponsored by Senator Mike Padden (R), who represents the 4th Legislative District in Spokane Valley.

“It is great to see young people take an interest in public service,” said Padden. “Annalise did an excellent job as our page this week.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail.

They also spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. The students also have the chance to draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“It was really interesting to see how laws are actually made,” Annalise said when asked about her favorite part of the Senate Page Program. “Turning a bill into a law is really complicated!”

Students interested in the program can go here.

