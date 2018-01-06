Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights to open Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been years in the making and now, the Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights is set officially open its doors to the public Monday.

The casino had a soft opening Friday night to get a first look at what it has to offer.

“It is a very historical and important day for our Spokane tribal people,” said Carol Evans, chairwoman for Spokane Tribe of Indians.

Spokane Tribal leaders say the casino is built on land their ancestors once lived on and fought for in the Plains War of 1858.

That history is displayed all over the new casino, among the 450 machines and 12 game tables.

We are getting a sneak peek tonight of the new Spokane Tribe Casino. It's officially opens Monday. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/prG16up9hJ — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) January 6, 2018

This is just the first phase of the project, but it has already created about 500 job opportunities.

The casino project was approved by United States Department of Interior almost ten years ago.

Over the years the project raised concerns with Fairchild Air Force Base and rival casino Northern Quest.

Despite that opposition, the construction moved forward.

"I don't think the Spokane tribal people have very thought that we would lose, we always knew we would prevail,” Evans said. “We just open our arms to everyone to come out, have a good time and just enjoy our new casino.”

