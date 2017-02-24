Spokane tests new recipe for filling potholes

Crews test new pothole mix (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane crews have filled 1,300 potholes since the beginning of 2017 and there is still a lot to do.

The mix crews typically use to patch potholes has not been effective so they are testing a new mix.

City crews said it does take a little bit longer to set, but it may keep them from having to come back out over and over again to fill the same potholes.

Typically, crews uses what they call a cold mix to fill potholes. But crews would fill a pothole one day and have to come back a few days later to fill it again. It is frustrating to say the least so crews came up with a new idea.

“One of the new methods that we're trying out is we're actually using some bridge deck replacement material,” said Street Director Gary Kaesemeyer.

The new material is cement based. It takes about four hours to dry, compared to the cold mix which takes about 20 minutes. So obviously, crews have to spend more time on each pothole and traffic is impacted for a lot longer. It also costs a little bit more than the cold mix but if it keeps crews from fixing the same pothole multiple times. City leaders say it would save money in the long run.

“It's very hard material, we're going to test and see how the existing asphalt holds up around the repairs.



KREM 2 watched crews fill two potholes along Freya this afternoon with the new mixture. The street director said they tested the mixture on another pothole yesterday and say 24 hours later it's still working perfectly.

Crews will continue to evaluate what method works best through the spring to decide what's most effective moving forward.

