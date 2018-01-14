Spokane teenager threatens to kill father, causes standoff situation

SPOKANE, Wash. – A 15-year-old male was arrested Sunday evening after threatening to kill his father with a firearm.

Spokane Police responded to a call at about 5:00 p.m. from a resident on the 1800 block of East Main in Spokane. The 15-year-old son was reportedly threatening his father with a gun.

According to police, they contained the situation when officers arrived on scene and the juvenile exited the house. Police detained him without incident. The 15-year-old suspect is in custody at the juvenile detention center for felony harassment.

A children’s soccer game was finishing up in the area just as police arrived on scene. Police diverted children and parents away from the potentially dangerous area. No officers or civilians were hurt during the brief stand-off situation.



