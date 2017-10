Kate Rawlins (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local high schooler is competing for a spot in the top four on “The Voice” on Snapchat.

Kate Rawlins, 17, is a student at Lewis and Clark High School. She has been competing on the Snapchat version of the NBC show “The Voice.” Rawlins is teamed up with Adam Levin and Miley Cyrus.

You can watch her episode and vote on Snapchat until Monday.

