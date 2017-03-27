Spokane still testing pothole mixtures

Crews filling potholes in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Street Department is still evaluating which pothole repair mix works best.

Crews tested a cement based mixture, a new pothole machine, got the asphalt plants to open early so they could use the hot mix and continued to use the standard cold mix to fill the gaping holes. But as we head into construction season, the city's street department is still trying to determine which method makes the most sense.

“We're still working on the finances of our tests of the different types of materials and equipment that we used, we'll have some reports from accounting here shortly on that,” said Spokane Street Director Gary Kaesemeyer.

Kaesemeyer said the hot mix works best but they don't have access to it during the winter because the asphalt plants are closed. Although they're still running the numbers, city leaders said it's likely they'll use a combination of methods moving forward.

“Each one of those different methods works in different situations, primarily the the wet weather was the biggest problem,” said Kaesemeyer.

Crews will continue filling potholes for the next several weeks until they can make permanent repairs. City leaders also said they've had to shift some of the streets scheduled for overall work because of this winter's harsh weather.

