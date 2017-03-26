Spokane sees more wet weather than usual

Snow, Rain mix

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane has already surpassed the normal amount of precipitation in year, according to the National Weather Service.

The Spokane International Airport has record 18.95 inches of precipitation during the 2016-2017 water year, which goes from October to September. National Weather Service experts said the normal amount for this date is 10.2 inches.

The annual normal amount of precipitation is 16.56 inches. So Spokane has surpassed the annual average less than six months into the year.

© 2017 KREM-TV