Spokane River closed in Spokane Valley

Rushing water in the Spokane River. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – City officials closed all access to the Spokane River in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning.

Due to high water levels and increased flow from seasonal runoff, the Spokane River within the city limits of Spokane Valley is closed to all access until further notice.

The City Council approved a resolution prohibiting anyone from entering the river between Havana Road and Hodges Road with or without a flotation device or in a water craft due to life, health and safety risks.

Community members are urged to stay away from flooded areas and moving water.

