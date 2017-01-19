Spokane residents struggle to get around the icy mess

A car drives through a large puddle in Spokane on Jan. 19, 2017.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Several residential streets around Spokane are a slushy mess, but it is not all slush, making it difficult to get around.

Whether you are driving or walking, getting around on neighborhood streets is not easy.

Road conditions got a little better after a city wide plow, but with the rain and warmer temperatures, the partially clean roads did not last long. In fact, many streets turned into ice rinks.

“It’s really really slick out there, you can hardly walk across,” Spokane resident, Marlene Martino said.

The Museum of Arts and Culture in Browne’s Addition has been impacted by the icy and snowy streets as well.

David Brun, Program Director at the MAC said “Slushy and icy, last week we actually had to cancel a program cause it was so much snow and they hadn’t come through and plowed yet and we were worried about people without four wheel drive coming in.”

The City said they look at residential hills, but do not patrol neighborhoods checking for icy conditions. Therefore, if a neighborhood street is an ice rink, someone has to call it in. Citizens can call 509-755-CITY to report a trouble spot. After receiving a call, the City will then send out a crew to evaluate the situation and lay down sand if necessary.

Officials say street crews do not just sand on their own because when they do, they receive complaints about too much sand ending up in driveways. Until something changes, many neighbors said they will continue to take it slow.

“Definitely has been tough if you’re on foot, and you know if you’re driving a car, I guess you got to be careful when you’re going off some of the main roads,” Spokane resident, Rohan Flinn said.

During the daytime on Thursday, some areas that had been ice turned to giant puddles. One spot outside of the downtown Spokane Public Library was a very deep puddle, on top of a layer of ice.

Officials warned drivers to be careful as they passed through puddles.

