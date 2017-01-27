Spokane residents plan ‘Walk for Life' event for Saturday

Anna Geer shows off her sign at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. Jan. 27, 2016. Geer said that she didn't think the Women's March was "very inclusive." (Photo: Eliza Collins, USA TODAY)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Local Spokane residents plan to hold a “Walk for Life” event at Riverfront Park this weekend.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28 near the fountain. Organizers wrote on their website they are gathering to “peacefully, prayerfully protest Roe vs. Wade, the January 22, 1973 Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion, in the streets of downtown Spokane.”

Organizers said on Facebook they will have two speakers, Walter B. Hoye II, a national black pro-life leader and Bishop Thomas Daly.

The Facebook event had 135 people who responded they would attend, with 161 interested as of Friday evening.

Anti-abortion activists gathered on the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Friday for a similar event, though on a larger scale. Event leaders there said they were denied a role in the Women’s March, which drew an estimated 500,000 people in Washington D.C. and more across the country, after event organizers took a stance in favor of abortion rights.

The Washington D.C. anti-abortion demonstration has been held each year since 1973, when abortion was legalized.

There are several other marches planned this weekend across the country in different U.S. cities including Spokane, Salt Lake City, Denver and Austin, Texas.

