Neighbor shovels entrance to street (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- One Spokane resident was out Saturday morning to help his neighbors by shoveling his road.

Enrique Garza was not shoveling a driveway or sidewalk, he was instead shoveling the entrance to his street off of Freya.

“We came out my neighbor was already out and we started shoveling the street and we recommended to shovel out here just because there’s quite a lot of snow that’s on the ground there’s a few cars that has gotten stuck already so we took it upon ourselves since the plows aren’t out yet,” said Garza.

Starting Friday night, his neighbor’s cars kept getting stuck in the snow.

“The ice that’s underneath just keeps getting packed but yeah it was quite a few cars last night when the snow initially started when it was pretty bad they started getting stuck,” said Garza.

Garza said he just wanted to do his part.

“Just helping other people out, making sure other people are safe, it’s not just about me,” said Garza.

