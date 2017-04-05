Riverfront Park on the sunny day,Spokane,Washington,usa. (Photo: Joecho-16, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A travel site recently ranked Spokane the third “Best Mid-Sized City” in the Pacific West.

The site notes Spokane's sun as compared to the other side of the state and our "vibrant cultural scene that many are saying has experienced a revitalization in recent years."

Eugene, Oregon came in first place on that list for its beauty, art and restaurant scene. Second on the list was Ventura, California, best known for their parks, beaches and outdoor activities.

Rounding out the top five was Santa Rosa in central California and San Mateo, a city in the Silicon Valley area.

