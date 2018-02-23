Spokane Public Schools: Social media 'SHS' threat not credible, generic

SPOKANE, Wash.—A social media threat that has been circulating locally and nationally citing the school initials “SHS” was deemed non-credible and generic by the Spokane Public Schools.

Many people in the area said they were concerned the threat was made against Shadle Park High School.

A post to the Spokane Public Schools Facebook page said there is no credible evidence to support that Shadle Park High School is the target of any such threat Friday.

The post said it was a generic threat that has been reported to multiple law enforcement agencies across the country the past 48 hours.

SPS officials said all threats are taken seriously and investigated closely with local and national law enforcement agencies as necessary to determine the source and credibility.



