Spokane Public Schools offers way to track children on buses

Buses (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Public Schools will begin offering a way to track students as they get on and off the school bus.

Spokane Public School officials said all elementary bus riders will be getting a ZPass. They said it works with a free app to let parents and guardians track where and when their child gets on and off the bus.

District leaders said middle and high school students will get their passes in the fall.

Parents can also sign up for the Durham Bus Tracker starting May 1. The tracker allows you to see your student’s current bus location and information about the route in nearly real time, according to school leaders.

For more information, visit the district’s transportation page.

