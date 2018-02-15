Spokane Public Schools evaluate security after every school shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — In light of the most recent school shooting at a Florida high school, KREM 2 wanted to find out what security looks like before and after hours at Spokane Public Schools.

The director of campus safety, Mark Sterk, said the district is constantly evaluating and reviewing procedures to see if anything needs to change in how it protects its students, faculty, and staff.

“It just gets very, very scary, and I can honestly say you don't sleep for a couple of days because you wonder, you start evaluating, you start reviewing the things you've got in place, and you're always wondering, is it enough?” Sterk questioned.

The shooter in Florida reportedly pulled the fire alarm, so as kids filed out of the school they became targets. That scenario is something staff have been told to think about here.

“If you hear shots, gun shots, in the hallway and the fire alarm goes off, you don't just exit the room” Sterk said. “We ask that the staff would take some time to do a peak and sneak, take a look around the hallway before they go outside.”

Sterk said Spokane Public Schools evaluates each shooting after it happens to see if any changes need to be made locally.

“We critique each and every one of these types of events,” Sterk explained. “We’ve already critiqued what we know twice, and we will continue to do that.”

Spokane Public Schools said it enforces the same security precautions at the beginning and end of the school day.

“I think the challenge is the same regardless of what time of day it is,” Sterk said. “The vigilance that we have to maintain in order to prevent that unwanted visitor from coming into the school, the diligence has to be all day long.”

Staff are in the hallways paying attention to who walks inside at the beginning and end of each school day.

Once students are seated in class, all doors are locked.

Visitors have to use an intercom and be buzzed in by staff.

Once inside, the guest must go directly to the office to sign in and show identification.

Security cameras are placed around school and monitored.

Sterk said the biggest thing they can do to keep everyone safe is to connect with students, so they feel comfortable coming forward.

“We want to build relationships with kids, so that they feel comfortable coming to a resource officer or any staff member at the school and sharing that kind of information with us, so that we can take immediate steps to intervene,” Sterk said.

