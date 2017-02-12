(Photo: krem-enps)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The streets of Spokane have become an obstacle course for drivers due to several large potholes; those who do not navigate the course well, end up having to replace their tires.

The crew at Affordable Tire closed up after a long weekend of repairing and replacing tires. Several drivers came through after run-ins with potholes.

“The potholes out here are really getting us, three or four tires a day go to potholes,” Doc Tillson with Affordable Tire said.

Doc Tillson said this weekend alone he repaired or replaced 10 tires that were damaged by potholes.

“Anywhere from wheels, to side wall damage, to brand new tires,” Tillson said.

They have seen it all at Affordable Tire, but how can a pothole do so much damage?

“You blow out the side wall a lot of times and it gets pinched between the rim and the side wall of your tire,” Tillson said, “that will pinch the side wall and blow a hole in the side, the tire is no good after that causing a really bad morning or afternoon commute.”

It is frustrating for drivers. KREM 2 has received several messages from people that said they hit big potholes during their commutes and their cars were damaged.

A city spokesperson said they are seeing more and more potholes as the snow continues to melt. This weekend the city had two to three crews out all day and night filling in holes. There were two on the north side of town and one on the south side of town.

Since the first of the year, crews have already filled 529 potholes and there are still plenty more holes to fill for street crews.

(© 2017 KREM)