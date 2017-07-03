Spokane Police shoot domestic violence suspect on South Hill

Spokane Police officers shoot domestic violence suspect on South Hill. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a domestic violence incident on Spokane’s South Hill is dead after two Spokane Police officers fired rounds early Monday morning.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the area of South Mt. Vernon Road and East 57th Avenue. Due to the nature of the call and close proximity to the city, Spokane Police officers responded to assist.

An SPD officer was the first to arrive on scene. Within a minute, the officer reported hearing gunfire.d.

.@SpokanePD says it was a domestic violence case, ex-girlfriend told them suspect had fired a round. Officers recovered a firearm — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) July 3, 2017

Two officers on scene fired rounds and the suspect was shot. The female victim told police the suspect was her ex-boyfriend.

Chief Meidl confirmed the suspect was taken from the scene alive, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Both officers that fired shots were wearing body cameras. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

