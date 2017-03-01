Spokane Police find vulnerable missing man

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police have found a 66-year-old man who went missing Wednesday morning.
Wallace Marsh was last seen on East Montgomery Avenue at 11:45 a.m.
Police said he was located on the South Hill around 3:00 p.m. and has been taken home.
Officials said due to age related cognitive impairment and medical conditions, he was considered to be vulnerable and in danger.
