Spokane Police find vulnerable missing man

Staff , KREM 2:58 PM. PST March 01, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --  Spokane Police have found a 66-year-old man who went missing Wednesday morning.

Wallace Marsh was last seen on East Montgomery Avenue at 11:45 a.m. 

Police said he was located on the South Hill around 3:00 p.m. and has been taken home.  

Officials said due to age related cognitive impairment and medical conditions, he was considered to be vulnerable and in danger. 

 

