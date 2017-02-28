Spokane Police search for missing man

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane police are requesting the public's assistance in locating 83 year-old Robert Houck.

Houck was last seen at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, when he left his residence. His family said he left his residence in a grey, 2002, Infinity I35 sedan.

Houck suffers from age-related cognitive impairment and memory loss. Houck's family fears that he is lost or confused and cannot make it home.

If you have seen Houck or know his current whereabouts, you are encouraged to call Crime Check at (509)-456-2233.

