Spokane Police search for missing and endangered woman

Tatyana Chapurina, 45 (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are looking for a missing and endangered woman.

Spokane Police said Tatyana Chapurina, 45, was last seen on foot in the 1800 block of W. Chelan Ave.

She was wearing a red and black jacket, black and yellow hat, black tights and black shoes. She is 5’5” tall, weighs about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and grey and brown hair.

She is considered to be vulnerable and in danger due to cognitive impairments. Police said she will likely not know to come inside out of the weather and she may have a hard time understanding English.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

