Spokane Police search for inmate who walked away from work crew

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are searching for a Geiger inmate who walked away from his work detail at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said Gary Angell, 22, was working in the area of north Elm Street and west Centennial Way. They said he was in custody for violating court order requirements when he walked away from his tree planting detail.

Authorities said Angell is the respondent on a protection order and officers have been unable to notify the petitioner of the order.

He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, orange t-shirt, maroon over-shirt and blue pants. He is 5’10” tall, 175 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and beard.

Police officials said he may have been spotted in the area of 1300 West Dean and may have changed into a gray hooded sweatshirt and black rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information on the incident or Angell’s location is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or 911.

