Spokane Police officer saves life with Narcan

A box of the overdose antidote Naloxone Hydrochloride sits on a counter at a Walgreens store on February 2, 2016 in New York City. (Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash --- A Spokane Police Officer used Narcan to save a life Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. an SPD officer was able to use Narcan on a subject who swallowed an unknown substance before running from officers, said an SPD press release. The male was taken into custody and became unresponsive, he had pin point pupils and appeared to be struggling to breathe, according to the release. These are all signs of an opiate overdose.

Officer McVay applied his Narcan Mucosal Atomization Device and within minutes started getting results, said the SPD. The male started breathing on his own and became more responsive after getting the Narcan. AMR and the Spokane Fire Department assisted and started an IV with additional Narcan and immediately transported the subject to the hospital, according to the release.

No one was injured during this incident.

© 2017 KREM-TV