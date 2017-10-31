Spokane Police officer dresses up as Batman for Halloween

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Dark Knight was spotted around Spokane Tuesday.

Spokane Police Officer Scott Hice spent the weekend updating his police cruiser with his father. On Tuesday, he dressed up like Batman and made stops around the city. He saidhis son loves Batman and wanted to go all out for Halloween.

People have been stopping to take pictures with him throughout the day.

Officer Hice wants everyone to be safe this Halloeen and said, “Don’t do anything Batman wouldn’t do.”

