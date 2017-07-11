Spokane Police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

042813-Spokane-Police-car-g.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic violence assault early Tuesday morning.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office was sent to the home of Officer John Scott for a domestic violence assault investigation just after midnight. Deputies arrested Scott for one count of assault domestic violence in the fourth degree.

Scott was placed on administrative leave and an Internal Affairs investigation will proceed following the completion of a criminal investigation. SPD confirmed it is standard procedure to place any member on administrative leave following an arrest during an investigation.

