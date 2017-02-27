Spokane Police now have new medical kits in all patrol cars

New medical kits in SPD patrol cars

SPOKANE, Wash. – When there is an emergency, they are usually the first people on scene. Now, every Spokane Police squad car is equipped with life-saving first aid equipment authorities said Monday.

It has been two years in the making. The idea is that officers who arrive on scene before medics can get right to work.

Officer Shane Phillips said it can literally be life or death.

“A lot of times AMR and the medics can’t necessarily come in until the scene is secure. Well unfortunately, we have a person who could be bleeding out and you can bleed out in less than a minute,” he said.

SPD knows their officers are often the first people to arrive when someone needs help and that is why they worked to get medical kits for every officer.

“We’ve invested a ton of money and time and training and equipment, so that we can basically better partner with fire, AMR, to help people that are injured on the street,” Phillips said.

The kits cost about $180 each which can be expensive considering how many officers there are on the force. With how often they are used though, police said it was clear the equipment was needed.

“On average, six times a week, so almost every day some officer is pulling something out of here and using it to help somebody.”

An example of this was captured on an SPD officer’s body cam.

The officer uses a chest seal from his medical kit to help a man who had been stabbed. Because of the kit, the officer is able to keep the wound from getting worse until medics arrive. Police said when an officers can start rendering lifesaving aid, it is an easier transition when medics do arrive.

