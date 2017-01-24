siren (Photo: KGW)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police arrested James Arthur Tibbets, 32, in connection to a shooting near West 2nd Avenue and South Maple Street.

Around 12:15 a.m., SPD responded to the area for reports of a shooting. Multiple callers reported a commotion and at least one gunshot at that location. A victim was then located at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, Tibbets is a convicted felon. Police said there is no further threat to the community. SPD Major Crimes Unit detectives are handling the investigation.

An hour after the first shooting incident, while officers were still investigating, SPD responded to another shooting incident near East 4th Avenue and South Fiske Street. Evidence that shots had been fired were located, however no victim was immediately identified.

Authorities said the incidents do not appear to be related. SPD believes the second incident also does not appear to be random.

Multiple people at the second shooting incident were arrested for unrelated warrants.

At this time, police are not looking for any other suspects.

