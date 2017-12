SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane police are investigating a man's death.



At around 3:45 p.m., police received a call from someone who said they found a male dead in his car on 18th Avenue.



Police said there is no threat to the public.



The man's name and cause of death have not been released.

If you have information, you can call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

