Spokane Police are finding more criminals with stolen guns

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police said they are seeing more and more guns on the streets during patrol.

Officers said guns stolen during property crimes are ending up in the hands of criminals. If you leave a gun in your car, something like a car break-in can lead to a much bigger issue.

“Their car gets prowled and then almost inevitably that ends up in the hands of a criminal, because a criminal broke into it and a criminal sells it to another criminal,” said Spokane Police Officer Shane Phillips.

In 2016, Spokane Police took in roughly 850 guns for a variety of reasons. Some of those were taken for domestic violence reasons, mental health holds or they were found during searches and arrests.

In one case, police found two guns in the car of a convicted felon after his arrest.

“Quite a bit of the time we're finding felons convicted multiple times, with stolen guns, and we're finding those guns during arrests and the danger to the public and us is increased whenever that happens,” Phillips explained.

KREM 2 has covered several cases where police recover a stolen gun during an arrest. Earlier in February, six time felon Tyler Tofsrud was arrested. Officers found methamphetamine, heroin, guns and $36,000 when they searched his car, according to court documents. Tofsrud is just one example of many where police say they find guns on a convicted felon.

“The threat to everyone goes up significantly, the use of force immediately can escalate and then because somebody has a gun, now we're in a potential life threatening situation and a delay use of force,” said Phillips.

Although there is no sure fire solution for how to keep guns out of the hand of criminals, police said there are some simple things you can do to help prevent it.

“Make sure your gun is properly stored and secured so it can't end up in the wrong hands,” said Phillips.

