Spokane Police and SWAT detain robbery suspect in S. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — SWAT and Spokane police were in a standoff Sunday afternoon in the 6700 block of Moran View in Spokane after a burglary suspect refused to come out of a home.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police said once they gained entry into the house, the suspect gave himself up. It is unclear right now what his relationship to the homeowners is but police said they are related to the suspect.

Police are still on the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KREM-TV