Spokane PD seize $18K worth of meth after stolen car chase

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A man led Spokane Police on a car chase Sunday night that resulted in nine-ounces of methamphetamine being discovered.

The pursuit began with deputies discovering a stolen vehicle near Maple and 4th Avenue in Spokane. After a brief pursuit, the suspect jumped from the stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies caught and arrested the suspect, who was identified as Trevor Mclaughlin, 30. Deputies later discovered a container the suspect dropped on the ground while running that contained the $18,000 worth of meth.

The stolen vehicle was seized, and deputies also discovered scales, hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia. A passenger in the vehicle was not charged and released at the scene.

On Monday morning, the suspect was booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, attempting to elude police, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will continue to investigate.

© 2018 KREM-TV