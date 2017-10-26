Spokane PD searches for teenager who functions as 7-year-old

Cole King, 17 (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are searching for a 17-year-old man who left the Crisis Residential Center Thursday.

Officials said Cole King left the center after making suicidal statements and threatened others around him.

Spokane Police said King is autistic and bi-polar. He functions at a level equivalent to a 7-year-old. Authorities said he has no known family or friends in the area and has been known to frequent homeless shelters in the past.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweat pants, brown work boots and a camouflage backpack.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.

