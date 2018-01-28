SPOKANE, Wash. — Officials at Spokane Parks & Rec are offering free skating lessons for beginners at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park

Officials said each lesson is about a half-hour long and is open to all ages.

Lisa Bell, an instructor at the skating lessons, said they have given lessons to kids and adults alike, ranging in age from five to 75.

Bell also said the purpose of the lessons is to talk about safety on the ice when using skates and the importance of a helmet. Once you are on the ice, instructors teach how to move forward, how to get up from a fall and how to fall safely.

“You always want to move slowly on the ice,” Bell said. “Sometimes you feel like you need to move your feet fast to get your balance but it’s actually the opposite.”

Ultimately, the goal of the lessons is to get beginners more comfortable on the ice while being safe.

The free lessons are offered Saturday’s from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and on Sunday’s from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

