Spokane officer's daughter pleads guilty to assault charge after alleged kidnapping

Ashley Arredondo in court.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A woman arrested after an apparent kidnapping pleaded guilty to to an assault charge on Tuesday morning.

Ashley Arredondo is the daughter of a Spokane Police officer, John Arredondo. She was originally charged with kidnapping and assault. Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to one count of second degree assault.

She was sentenced to a year and one day in prison, with credit for 34 days already served.

The victim said she was forced out of her home an early morning in May, then taken to an apartment on North Atlantic where she claims she was hit with a frying pan by Jamar Dickerson and stabbed by Ashley Arredondo. Documents said at some point Ashley picked up her sister, Officer Arredondo's other daughter, from the Knitting Factory and continued to drive around with the kidnapping victim and Dickerson in the car.

Officer John Arredondo said he texted his other daughter who was in the car with the kidnapping victim, Ashley Arredondo and Dickerson asking if she was ok. Officer Arredondo's other daughter said Ashley was yelling at her and being aggressive, blaming her for stealing money from her.

Documents said Officer Arredondo then called and spoke with both of his daughters and convinced Ashley to drive to his home. Officer Arredondo, who was on duty, went to his home and saw Ashley's car parked outside. When he approached the car, the officer said the victim was in the backseat and "appeared high, was crying, and said something he could not understand." The victim said she needed to use the bathroom, so documents said Officer Arredondo helped her to his front door. When he looked back, he said his daughter Ashley drove away.

Officer Arredondo said he then went inside with the kidnapping victim for about two to three minutes and gave her water. Documents said he asked her if she was stabbed and thought she needed stitches so he took her to Holy Family Hospital. On the way to the hospital, Officer Arredondo said the victim admitted to stealing money from his daughter Ashley.

Officer Arredondo was initially placed on leave during the investigation. No one from the Spokane Police Department was immediately available Tuesday afternoon to confirm if he was back on-duty.

