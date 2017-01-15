Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane Police Officer was involved in an Officer Involved Shooting incident leaving one dead on Spokane's lower South Hill.

No officers were seriously injured during this incident.

A Spokane Police Officer stopped a suspicious subject in the area of 9th Ave. and Adams St. Sunday morning just before 12:30 am. Shortly after stopping the subject, the officer notified responding backup officers that the subject had pulled a knife on him and was fleeing on foot.

The foot chase ended at 5th Ave. and Walnut St. Multiple officers were able to deploy Tasers, but they were ineffective. One officer fired and struck the subject. Medical aid was rendered immediately by officers on scene, including an EMT certified SWAT officer. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased male and the officer will be released at a later time.

Officers were equipped with body cameras. Any footage captured by the body cameras, as well as any captured by cameras in the area, will be reviewed by investigators.

The Officer Involved Protocol was enacted. The incident is being investigated by the Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team. The SIRR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in Eastern Washington, including the Spokane Police Department, the Washington State Patrol and the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office. Once the SIRR Team investigation is complete the case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

(© 2017 KREM)