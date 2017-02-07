Spokane officer put on desk duty for 1 year for cursing at suspect

Christopher McMurtrey (Photo: KREM)

On KREM 2 News at 5:00 on Tuesday, we accidentally aired a Spokane Police officer body camera video containing audio of a profanity that was not removed as intended. We apologize for this error and regret the offense it caused the community. We are examining how the mistake was made so we can make sure it does not happen again. Again KREM 2 News apologizes for this error.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl addressed a behavioral complaint that was filed against an officer.

Meidl said Officer Christopher McMurtrey received a demeanor complaint back in January 2016.

Body cam video caught McMurtrey yelling back and forth with an inmate he was transporting to jail. The suspect can be heard threatening the officer saying, "Shoot you and your whole family and your kids punk, I'm going to look you up in the phone book." The officer also said, "You threatening to shoot me? You watch your f****** mouth you understand me? Do not threaten to shoot me." Officials said the yelling went on for 15 minutes.

Officials said the incident was brought to their attention by the Use of Force Review Board. Once they saw the video, they reassigned him to an administrative role. McMurtrey was taken off of patrol for a year while he received training and was closely supervised by sergeants.

He was put back on patrol two to three weeks ago.

