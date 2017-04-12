Spokane man reports burglary, ends up arrested on warrants

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man was arrested Monday on warrants after he called police about a burglary.

Court documents said Sean Gilbert, 32, called police saying two men had burglarized his apartment on West Boone Avenue. Before arriving to Gilbert’s home, the officer confirmed that he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to court records.

The officer reported that no burglary had actually taken place and arrested Gilbert for his warrants.

Court documents said the officer searched Gilbert and found a substance that tested positive for heroin. He was then charged with possession of a controlled substance.

© 2017 KREM-TV