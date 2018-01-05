Spokane man does one-man show of 'Die Hard'

Die Hard: The One Man Show (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A one-man show being performed at the Bartlett in Downtown Spokane Friday night has a lot of people intrigued.

Ryan Dean Tucker is the host of Saturday Night Cinema on KSPS but on Friday night, he is doing a one man show of the popular 1980s action movie Die Hard. Tucker said he was inspired to do the show after he did a similar live production of a popular TV show.

“A couple years back I put on a live production of Seinfeld and wanted to do something new and if I love anything more than comedy, it's gotta be 80s action movies,” Tucker explained.

Tucker said the show will be very interactive and silly.

“Like watching the movie with your annoying friend who quotes the whole time,” he said.

Sounds like an interesting concept, right? Well the people of Spokane seem to think so. The Bartlett said tickets were sold out but around 2:00 p.m. they told KREM 2 News that they decided to open up a few more tickets. The show starts at 9:00 p.m. and doors open at 8 p.m. If you want to get last minute tickets, they will be available at the door at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost just $7.

Tucker said he is surprised by the attention the show is getting and he hopes to do another show.

