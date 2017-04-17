Spokane makes magazine's ‘least attractive cities' list

Riverfront Park on the sunny day,Spokane,Washington,usa. (Photo: Joecho-16, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Apparently, Spokane is one of the least attractive cities in the United States...At least, according to Travel + Leisure magazine.

Apparently Spokane has the the third least attractive residents in the U.S., following only Sacramento in second place and Baltimore, Maryland taking the top spot.

“ …As the saying goes, ‘beauty attracts the eye, but personality attracts the heart…’ Some cities, it seems, rely more on the heart,” wrote the journalist tasked with summarizing their survey findings.

“This under-the-radar Northwest city sits in a wide valley on the banks of the Spokane River,” wrote Peter Schlesinger in the article. “Readers don’t consider the locals all that eye-catching, preferring instead to take in the impressive views of Spokane Falls…”

It’s all so flattering, but we have to consider the magazine only surveyed their readers. We’re certain if we surveyed *our* readers, we would find folks in the Inland Northwest to be the best looking of them all!

Editor's note: This story was originally published in Travel + Leisure in September 2016, but was re-circulated by TIME Magazine in April 2017. Both magazines are owned by Time Inc.

